Graco recalls Highchairs due to fall hazard

Graco is recalling about 36,000 Table2Table™ 6-in-1 highchairs due to a fall hazard. The highchair’s rear legs can pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair.

This recall involves highchairs with model number 1969721, sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100. The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table. The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit. Customers should call Graco at 800-345-4109, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Support, then Product Recalls for more information.