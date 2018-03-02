× Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to his own apartment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to his own apartment and being found in possession of heroin.

Anthony Garganom 39, is facing arson, risking or causing a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person among other charges.

On February 28 around 12:50 p.m., Lancaster Bureau of Fire responded to an address on the 200 block of Elm Street for a residential fire.

The occupant of the apartment in question, later identified as Gargano, told neighbors he had everything under control, in spite of the fact that smoke was reportedly rolling out of his apartment door.

When the first members of the Bureau of Fire arrive, Gargano allegedly left, and was later found at the intersection of College Avenue and W. Walnut Street.

Gargano told officials that he had known there was a fire in his apartment, but he had extinguished it before leaving.

He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of heroin.

While being interviewed by officials, Gargano gave varying accounts of how the fire had started.

Officials determined that the fire had been intentionally set inside the apartment, and Gargano was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.