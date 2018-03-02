× Lancaster man facing charges after rape attempt at Franklin & Marshall College

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to rape a student on Franklin & Marshall College’s campus.

Anthony Rutter, 47, is facing criminal attempt rape, indecent assault, and unlawful restraint among other related charges.

On February 28 around 11:00 p.m., police were made aware of a sexual assault that had just occurred on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College.

The college’s public safety officers had been alerted by the victim about the assault that had occurred in a dormitory.

The victim told police that she had entered a secure door at the dormitory and the suspect, later identified as Rutter, followed the victim into the building before the door was secured shut.

Rutter allegedly followed the victim, grabbed her and forced her against a wall.

The victim allegedly told Rutter to stop, and he did not.

The victim told police that she fought back against Rutter, but he forced her to ground.

At that point, the victim screamed and was able to get attention of other residents in the dorm, and Rutter fled the scene.

Franklin & Marshall public safety officers were able to locate Rutter within minutes of the call, and detained him on the 800 block of Harrisburg Avenue before officers took him to the station.

Rutter is already a Megan’s Law registrant and is now facing charges.