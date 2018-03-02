× Newburg woman facing charges after striking victim with cast iron skillet over ‘misplaced items’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Newburg woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a man with a cast iron skillet during an altercation.

Kristel Hurrell, 30, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On March 1 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who appeared to have injuries on the right side of his face, near his right eye.

The victim told police that around 4:00 a.m. Hurrell arrived home from work and that a verbal altercation ensued over misplaced items in the house.

At one point, Hurrell began throwing the victim’s personal belongings out of the house and told him to leave.

As the victim gathered his items and began carrying them to the car, Hurrell allegedly struck the victim in the head with a cast iron skillet twice.

Now, Hurrell is facing charges.