NFL Combine participants using their skills to raise money for those in need

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the athletes roll into their workouts, scouts want to see big numbers and so do the more 50 players that are using their skills to raise money by using Pledge It.

"I have a platform right now and as a man with a platform, I want to make sure I get the message out that donating money toward funding research and treatments for rare diseases is so important," Northwestern running back Justin Jackson said. "There are a lot of people out there who are less fortunate who need help and that is something that I am trying to do."

The campaigns have steadily gained steam since Steelers tight end Jessie James did it at his draft in 2015 and now you can say it has become bigger than any agent.

"Pledge It will represent more athletes that probably any major agency in the NFL," said Scott Shirley, the founder and CEO of Pledge It. "Think about that."

Athletes putting others first while at a pivotal moment in their career -- you might think there is ulterior motives but that's not the case, says Shirley.

"This isn't a token effort either," he said. "These guys are all personally motivated by something that has happened in their life."

"It really opens up the conversation about what makes this person unique and what makes them human."

As for the athletes, this is just a small part of the big NFL world.

"That is just a small thing to do that is going to help them in such a huge way so it was an easy decision for me," Jackson added.

For more information, visit pledgeit.org.