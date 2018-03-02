× PA Lottery Fast Play prize of over $258,000 won in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $258,449 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Triple Win Fast Play game was sold at Turkey Hill Minit Market, 2339 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, on March 2, 2018.

It was the largest prize awarded to date by Triple Win, a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Lancaster County won nearly $76 million and programs that benefit older residents received nearly $33.1 million in Lottery funds.

SOURCE: PA Lottery