Red Lion man accused of firing shots into vehicle he previously exited

CHANCEFORD TWP., York County — A Red Lion man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly fired shots into an SUV that he previously exited.

Theodore Cameriero is charged with person not to possess firearms, occupied vehicles and recklessly endangering another person.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of shots fired at 4 U Automotive Garage, located in the 2500 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, around 1:10 p.m. Troopers received information prior to their arrival that an individual had gotten out of a red SUV and shot one round from a handgun into the vehicle, according to charging documents. The individual was described as approximately 5’5″ tall with a short haircut wearing a colored sweatshirt. Troopers were told that the individual — later identified as Cameriero — ran off out of the parking lot and down Workinger Road.

Upon arrival, the troopers split up — one went directly to the scene while the other drove the police vehicle in the area of Workinger Road. At approximately 1:26 p.m., a trooper encountered an individual matching the description given around 0.5 miles from the garage. Cameriero was then detained.

Cameriero told the trooper that he was walking around the area and had been alone since Wednesday evening. He denied knowing anything about any incident that involved a car and a gun, charging documents say. During the encounter, troopers discovered a .25-caliber spent shell casing in the parking lot of the garage.

Cameriero was then transported to the State Police – York Station for a formal interview. The individual told the troopers that he lied to them previously — this time saying that he was actually at a friend’s house earlier in the day and was dropped off at the “place” by a red SUV, charging documents add. Though, he maintained that nothing else happened when he exited the vehicle.