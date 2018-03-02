Two reportedly dead after shooting at Central Michigan University; suspect still at large

Two people are reported dead and a suspect is still at large.

Michigan State Police told FOX17 that two people are dead and neither of them are students.

The suspect is being identified as James Eric Davis, Jr. He is described as a 19-year-old black man, wearing a yellow-colored jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt, which he may have taken off. He is described as being about 5’10” tall, weighing about 135 lbs.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, are in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent

Officials at McLaren Central Michigan hospital said it’s also on lockdown.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department are assisting university police, officials said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

The university, which has roughly 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.