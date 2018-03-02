Strong and potentially damaging winds gusts add the chill on Friday

STRONG WIND GUSTS & CHILLIER: Strong winds are picking up throughout the region, and they are going to howl through the day. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30s by daybreak. The main batch of rain is gone by daybreak, but snow showers mix in near the end. The rest of Friday is a chillier day, and the rain and snow shower chances linger. We’ll keep an eye on things, but no major accumulations are likely. Perhaps a spotty coating to an inch for some, and the best chance is for grassy areas because of how warm it’s been for the region the last few days. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s very gusty too, helping add to the chilly feel. Wind chills feel like the 20s. Winds gust up to 50 to 60 miles per hour at their peak. Downed tree branches and power outages are a strong possibility with winds this strong. The strong winds gradually ease through the night, but we are still left with an impressive breeze. Wind gusts are as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour. Skies are mostly cloudy.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: ​The first weekend of March looks much brighter, and temperatures are near averages for this time of year. There’s partly sunny skies on Saturday, with breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. The breezes make wind chill values feel like the middle to upper 30s. There’s more sunshine on Sunday. Readings reach the middle 40s again. The winds are lighter, but they are still breezy enough to add the extra chill. This makes wind chill values still feel like the 30s at times.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is still dry with plenty of sunshine as well. It’s a touch milder, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday brings the next chance for showers. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle 40s. Wednesday is a return to dry conditions after a few rain and snow showers for the morning. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 40s. Thursday is mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, making for a chilly day.

Have a great weekend!