Thousands without power in Franklin, Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster Counties

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Thousands are without power in Franklin, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties this morning.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 3,000 customers have been affected in Dauphin and Lancaster Counties and power is not expected to be restored until 3-3:30 p.m.

According to FirstEnergy, over 5,000 customers in Lebanon, York and Franklin Counties have been affected this morning.