Three Lancaster men facing charges after search warrant reveals drugs, gun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three Lancaster men are facing charges after the serving of a search warrant uncovered drugs, guns, and drug packaging materials.

On March 1 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police served a narcotics related search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Locust Street.

Over the previous several weeks, officers had been purchasing powder cocaine from the residents of the home.

After searching the home and arresting all three occupants, police found the following:

loaded Colt Python /357 Magnum revolver

a box of .357 hollow point rounds

12.88 grams of powder cocaine

$1,000 in cash

packaging materials

Now, the trio of men are facing the following charges:

Estefan Roman-Irizarry, 32, is facing possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Benjamin Irizarry, 30, is facing possession of cocaine charges.

Fernando Negron, 25 is facing possession of marijuana charges and was detained at Lancaster County Prison on a probation violation.