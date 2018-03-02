× Tractor-trailer overturns on Norman Wood Bridge; PennDOT to close it until wind conditions improve

MARTIC TWP., Lancaster County — Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Norman Wood Bridge Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer was picked up and flipped over by the wind.

Police say the driver had minor injuries but is doing OK.

Because of this incident, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close the bridge until wind conditions improve. Police add that it could be closed for several days as PennDOT needs to safely get a tow truck on the bridge to pull the tractor-trailer off.

The Norman Wood Bridge carries Route 372 over the Susquehanna River between York County and Lancaster County.