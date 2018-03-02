York College earns first-round NCAA win over Yeshiva, 81-67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County -- The York College men's basketball team found its groove early on and didn't let up against Yeshiva University in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Spartans strung together two large runs, one in the first half and another in the second, to earn the 81-67 victory over the Maccabees.

Both of those runs began with a made basket by senior Dalton Myers.

With 16:05 left in the opening half, Myers converted on a layup to knot the score at eight a piece. For the next five and a half minutes, it was all York. During that time frame, the Spartans used speed and the three-point shot to take a 26-8 advantage.

Though, the Maccabees battled back -- cutting the York lead to six, 33-27, with just under fives minutes before the break. The Spartans led 46-34 at the half.

York's second run began with 15:42 on the clock in the second. Myers nailed a three-pointer and six minutes later, the Spartans held a 66-47 lead -- the largest point differential in the game. York outscored the Maccabees 15-4 during that period.

The Spartans face Hamilton College on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Charles Wolf Gymnasium. The winner earns a trip to the Sweet 16.