York man accused of killing Exxon store clerk in October 2017 arraigned on charges

YORK — The 29-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting an Exxon station employee in October 2017 was formally arraigned on charges Friday, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Ellis, of York, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt to robbery and second-degree murder.

On October 17, Ellis entered the Exxon on the 1000 block of West Market Street and allegedly shot and killed 44-year-old Aditya Anand. Police say Ellis targeted Anand because of an ongoing domestic situation.

Ellis was arrested two weeks after the incident.

He is being held in York County Prison.