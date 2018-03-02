York man facing drug delivery resulting in death charges

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County — A York man is facing charges after allegedly supplying heroin that was used in a fatal overdose.

Aaron Hinds, 25, is facing drug delivery resulting in death charges for the incident.

On Monday, December 25, 2017 at 11:11 a.m., Northern York County Regional Police responded to the 100 block of Butler Road for a reported drug overdose. Upon arrival, police found the husband of Beth Fetzner performing CPR on her son, Arthur Dunkelberger. Naloxone was administered to Dunkelberger at 11:15 a.m. and 11:17 a.m. but was pronounced dead at less than an hour later at Memorial Hospital, according to charging documents.

At the scene, Beth and her husband, David, told police that they believed a friend of Arthur, Aaron Hinds, provided him with the drugs.

A forensic analysis of Dunkelberger’s phone revealed that the only mention of drugs was in a conversation with Hinds. Messages show that on December 22, Hinds met Dunkelberger behind his work, Willies in West Manchester Township, and gave him the drugs, charging documents say.

On January 23, the Northern York County officer was contacted by a detective, advising him that Samantha Stauffer, Dunkelberger’s best friend and Hinds’ ex-girlfriend, had information related to the case. Stauffer stated that she began getting text messages from Hinds on January 22 leading her to believe that he was responsible for giving Dunkelberger the drugs, charging documents state.

After telling police she would help assist in any way possible to find the individual who gave Dunkelberger the drugs, a recorded call was set up between her and Hinds. During the call, Hinds told Stauffer that he sold the heroin to Dunkelberger on December 22, charging documents say.

Hinds was taken into custody in regards to another investigation and read his Miranda Rights. At that point, Hinds told police that he knew Dunkelberger for several years and they had used heroin together. He admitted to buying the heroin from a dealer in Philadelphia, meeting Dunkelberger behind Willies on December 22 and giving him the remaining bags bought, charging documents add. Hinds added that Dunkelberger received three to four bags of actual heroin — the others contained sugar in which Hinds switched out.

An autopsy report was received on February 12. Dunkelberger’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.