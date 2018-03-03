× 17 year old is charged in connection with 8 robberies in Lancaster

LANCASTER CITY, Pa — A 17 year-old is being charged as an adult in connection with eight robberies in Lancaster since the start of the new year.

Rayvonne Perez-Acosta, 17, of Lancaster, is facing 8 counts of robbery, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor after he was linked to eight robberies in Lancaster.

On Thursday, police responded to the 100 block of Strawberry Street in Lancaster around 7:30 p.m. for a reported robbery at the Strawberry Grocery Store.

The victim told police that an unknown male in a mask and dark hoodie entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Further investigation uncovered that the masked male may have been with 2 other males.

A short time later, police found 3 males walking in the 700 block of North High Street, one of them matching the physical and clothing description of the suspect. Police also found a semi-automatic handgun stashed near-by, that had been reported stolen to Lititz Borough Police.

All three males were taken in for questioning at that time. Two were later released without charges.

Perez-Acosta was originally charged as a juvenile, but was later charged as an adult after police linked him to multiple robberies.

He has been charged in connection with the following armed robberies:

06 January 2018 A&M Grocery 45 New Dorwart St. Lancaster, PA

11 January 2018 A&M Grocery 45 New Dorwart St., Lancaster, PA

23 January 2018 Gas Mart 653 Columbia Ave. Lancaster, PA

27 January 2018 U.S. Gas Mart 401 N. Lime St. Lancaster, PA

29 January 2018 Mangat Mini Mart 629 W. Orange St, Lancaster, PA

15 February 2018 O&J Grocery 121 E. Walnut St. Lancaster, PA

15 February 2018 U.S Gas Mart 401 N. Lime St. Lancaster, PA

01 March 2018 Strawberry Grocery 100 W. Strawberry St. Lancaster, PA