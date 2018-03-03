Harrisburg streets filled with ice sculptures for Fire & Ice Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Ice carving for the Fire and Ice Festival kicked-off in downtown Harrisburg on Sunday. The sculptures, built from 300-pound blocks of ice, were unveiled at the inaugural Fire and Ice Festival at the MLK Government Center on North Second Street.

Sculptures like an eagle, a throne and even a giant ice bar outside of Sawyer's Restaurant are on display for festival goers. One organizer says it took the effort of the entire community to pull off the event.

"All the credit goes to our business development and marketing team partners and sponsors. It takes lots and lots of work, I know months of planning, so seeing the final thing come together was beautiful," said Harrisburg City Council member Cornelius Johnson.

"It's very entertaining and over there they're cutting new ice so that's interesting to look at," said Rose, an attendee.

The festival also featured an ice skating rink on Second Street. The Fire and Ice Festival is the largest winter festival to take place in Harrisburg.