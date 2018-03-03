× Norman wood bridge reopened to traffic

The Route 372 Norman Wood Bridge over the Susquehanna River between Lancaster and York counties reopened to traffic shortly before 12 Noon today.

The bridge had been closed to traffic since around 4 PM on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer from the strong winds on the bridge. The strong winds prevented responders from being able to safely remove the truck from the bridge.

Bridge inspectors from PennDOT today assessed the damage to the bridge, which was minor. Wreckers removed the tractor-trailer from the bridge and safely uprighted it and removed it this afternoon.

The Norman Wood Bridge is a two-lane, 21-span structure that was built in 1968 and carries an average of more than 4,300 vehicles daily.