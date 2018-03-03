Students dance the day away at Central York High School Mini THON

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Students danced the day away at Central York High School on Saturday.

The school held its 7th annual 12-hour mini THON to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund. It provides money for children battling cancer at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

"We don't want the negative to overlook the positive that goes on in our school. This is a perfect example of what great things our students can do," said teacher advisor Jason Kelly.

"As a child, I battled cancer for five years and in February I was 11-years cancer-free. Um, so I kinda just felt like I would like to give back to the kids who were in the same situation I was in and the families that are in the community who can't be here, because they're in the hospitals. We are helping them raise money, " said Tucker Haas, cancer survivor and Central York High School student.

The 12-hour event is a shorter version of Penn State University's annual 46-hour dance marathon in State College.