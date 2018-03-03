Windy Sunday, staying cooler next week

SUNNY AND WINDY: Morning lows start around 30 with wind chills in the teens. Northerly winds gust to 25MPH once again for Sunday, keeping our wind chills about 10-degrees cooler than our actual temperatures. We see plenty of sunshine as highs reach the mid-40s.

STAYING COOLER: The winds calm down a bit for Monday with plenty of sunshine. Highs stay in the low-to-mid-40s throughout the week with morning lows in the upper-20s and low-30s.

NEXT MIX CHANCES: We stay dry through Tuesday as rain chances move in late in the day. They will transition to a mix off-and-on throughout Wednesday. Temperatures stay cool as we remain dry headed into next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long