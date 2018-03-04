14-year old hosts 9th annual food drive in Lemoyne; seeks for donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A 14-year old freshman from Cumberland County hopes to fill her living room with non-perishables to donate!

Isabella Anderson is hosting her 9th Annual food drive, and this year, there's no help from mom.

Over the years, Bella's mom has helped her with the event, but this year, she is letting Bella take the reigns.

Now, Bella is trying to get the word out on her own about her food drive.

She says it's been a learning experience but an important one.

"So people can all have the food they need, because some people don't have enough money, and so people can eat," said Isabella Anderson.

The food drive runs now through March 25th.

The items collected will be donated to families in need from Cedar Cliff High school and New Cumberland Middle School.

To date, Bella's Annual Fundraiser has collected 7,000 pounds of food.

You can drop off items at Bella's home located at 645 Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne.