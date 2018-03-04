A sweet Sunday at the Maple Sugar Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- It was a sweet Sunday for some people, as Dauphin County's Park & Recreation Department hosted its Annual Maple Sugar Festival.

People flocked to Fort Hunter Park to get a first hand experience into the maple harvesting process. They got their chance to help tap all the maple trees on the property, and learn about the entire process of making maple syrup.

For some kids, it was fascinating to learn that it takes days and up to 40-gallons of maple sap to process just one gallon of maple syrup.

The Maple Sugar Festival is held every first Sunday of March.