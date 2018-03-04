Adams County man in custody after barricading himself inside home

GERMANY TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.– An Adams County man is facing charges, after barricading himself inside a home for more than eight hours.

35-year old Riggo Ian Marcy Roberge, of Littlestown, was taken into custody peacefully around noon Sunday. State Police were initially called to a home on the 100-block of Bollinger Road in Germany Township, just before 4:00 a.m. Roberge was reportedly inside the residence, armed with a gun.

State Troopers say Roberge suffers from mental health issues. The State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated and remained on the scene until Roberge was taken into custody without incident.

FOX43 is told no other people were inside the residence.

Roberge has been charged with Recklessly Endangering and Disorderly Conduct.