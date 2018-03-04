Bowlers hit the lanes to help American Red Cross & local victims of disaster

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Dozens of bowlers in York County were hoping to roll strikes on Sunday, to support the American Red Cross.

The annual “Lanes for Life” event was held at Suburban Bowlerama in Spring Garden Township. It was packed with bowlers who raised money to take part, which in turn benefits the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter.

Organizers say this year’s event should raise about $25,000, which will be used to help local families impacted by disasters, such as fires.

“There’s one fire every three-days in our South Central Pennsylvania area, on average one every three days. The average cost is about $900 to $1,000 for each one of those. So, that would allow us (to help) 25 (families) and if it’s one every three days, that’s 130 or so a year,” said Matt Leininger, Chapter Executive Director of South Central Pennsylvania American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross not only responds to fires, but other disasters, including wind damage., like homes that were damaged by Friday’s Nor’easter.

FOX43 was happy to be a media sponsor of the “Lanes for Lives” event.

Our bowling team included Ali Bradley, Jackie De Tore, Jaime Garland, Andrea Michaels, Bradon Long and MaryEllen Pann.