Drunk man kicks officer while resisting arrest

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police responded to the Eastgate Village Mobile Park just after 4:08 p.m. on Friday for an intoxicated person causing a disturbance.

Police tried to arrest Brandon Conlan, 24, of Downingtown, at the scene for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Conlan started a physical struggle with and kicked the officer while resisting arrest.

Police used a taser to subdue him.

Conlan is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

He was taken to Lancaster county prison in lieu of $2,000 bail.