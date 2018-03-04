Dry start to the week, keeping an eye on another potential Nor’easter

DRY, PLENTY OF SUNSHINE: We get a bit of relief from the wind tomorrow, though gusts up to 25MPH will still hang around. Winds out of the north keep temperatures in the mid-40s with plenty of sunshine.

EYEING OUR NEXT STORM: A few very late showers are possible after sunset Tuesday. The chance is low. Heading into Wednesday, we currently have very different model interpretations of our next storm system.

A mix of rain and wet snow looks likely for most of the daylight hours Wednesday and into Wednesday evening and overnight. Any current estimates on accumulation will change with each model run because of the temperature setup, so stay with us heading into our next potential Nor’easter as more reliable data comes in closer to time. We get breezy conditions on the back side of the storm as we dry out heading into the weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long