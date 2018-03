× Londonderry Elementary School closed Monday

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY– Lower Dauphin School District officials announce that the Londonderry Elementary School will be closed Monday, March 5, 2018.

It is the only school in the district that is closed. The closure affects students, teachers, and office staff. School officials say the closure is over maintenance issues due to an extended power outage.

Kindergarten registration is also delayed. It is now rescheduled for March 19, 2018.