One man is dead after motorcycle crash in Perry County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — A Shermans Dale man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Thursday in Perry County.

According to state police, a motorcycle driven by 55 year-old Kenneth Browning was travelling North on Spring Road aroun 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, when he left the roadway while negotiating a curve to the left.

Browning motorcycle struck a guide rail, and crashed into a utility pole.

He was taken to West Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.