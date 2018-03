EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in East Earl Township are searching for 2 alleged thieves.

Police say the pair was involved in a theft at a business in the 1300 block of Union Grove Road.

The theft occurred on February 26, around 1:45 p.m.

The pair left the scene in a Mitsubishi Lancer sedan with a matte black paint job and fake aftermarket hood scoop.

Anyone with information  is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.