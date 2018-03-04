× State police stop active burglary at Lebanon county home

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — State police stopped an active burglary at a Lebanon county home, while the residents were upstairs.

On Sunday morning, state police responded to an active theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Golf Road around 10:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, a vehicle belonging to Sean Gahagan, 50, at the scene. During a search, state police discovered Gahagan was burglarizing a near by house.

The suspect saw troopers and fled further into the home.

He was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot. Police did find that he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A resident and her 2 kids were in the home during the burglary.

Gahagan is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, trespass by motor vehicle, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.