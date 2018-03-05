× 30-year-old man killed in crash on Interstate 81

EAST HANOVER TWP., Lebanon County — A 30-year-old man died as a result of a crash on Interstate 81 Monday.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. on northbound I-81 in the area of mile marker 87.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Kia Sportage swerved to the right to avoid contact with a Jeep Liberty that was turning left into an Emergency Vehicle crossover located in the median, left the roadway and struck a tree after it traveled up an embankment.

The passenger of the Kia, Jonathan Meier, of Oneida, sustained fatal injuries after the vehicle overturned, police say. The driver of the Kia had moderate injuries.

The driver of the Jeep returned to the scene after traveling through the median and onto I-81 South, police add.

I-81 North was closed for approximately two hours.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have witnessed the crash should contact Pennsylvania State Police – Jonestown at 717-865-2194.