Annville-Cleona School District to be closed Monday due to power outage
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The Annville-Cleona School District will be closed Monday due to a power outage.
The district posted the following message on their website:
Due to the continued power outage, Annville-Cleona School District will be closed today. All offices are closed.
The Annville-Cleona School District will be in session on March 29, 2018. This day will serve as a make-up day for the February 7, 2018 snow day.
