CAT launches new bus service today

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced new service changes effective Monday March 5, 2018, according to Rich Farr, Executive Director. CAT service changes will simplify bus routes by eliminating inefficient trips and adjusting schedule times and frequency to maximize service during peak service hours (commute times) and extend stop times during off-peak service hours.

“The goal is more efficient, on-time service for CAT riders,” Farr said.

The complete list of service changes by route in both English and Spanish is attached to this press release and is also available on www.cattransit.com.

Public outreach meetings were held in recent months and public input was included in the service adjustments. CAT Public Schedules are being distributed across the CAT service area and are also available at both CAT offices in Strawberry Square and 901 N. Cameron Street in Harrisburg, as well as on line at www.cattransit.com.

SOURCE: Capital Area Transit