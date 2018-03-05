ESPN’s new boss is Disney executive James Pitaro

ESPN has a new president.

James Pitaro, a long-time executive at ESPN’s parent company, Disney, will take over the role, Disney announced Monday. He will also serve as co-chair of Disney Media Networks. The change will take effect immediately.

Pitaro previously served as chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

“As a passionate and lifelong sports fan, I am honored to be joining the ESPN team during such a pivotal time in its storied history,” Pitaro said in a statement.

In December, longtime ESPN President John Skipper resigned from his position, citing a substance addiction.

Skipper, who joined ESPN in 1997, was one of the most powerful people in both the media and sports worlds. He managed ESPN’s hugely profitable portfolio at a time of tremendous stress on the cable business and oversaw the decline of the business.

Pitaro takes over at a pivotal time for ESPN.

In the past few years, ESPN has laid off hundreds of employees as it battles against declining viewership. The company has been hit hard by a decline in cable subscribers and it has scrambled to adapt as people increasingly consume media on their phones and online.

The sports network is also about to launch a new subscription streaming service ESPN+, which will offer live sporting events for a monthly rate of $4.99.

Disney recently acquired most of 21st Century Fox. That deal will bring 22 regional sports networks previously owned by Fox under ESPN’s control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.