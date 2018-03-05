× Former Orioles’ pitcher Sammy Stewart dies at 63

NORTH CAROLINA– Former Baltimore Orioles’ pitcher Sammy Stewart was found dead on Friday at the age of 63.

According to ESPN, Stewart helped the team win the 1983 World Series before becoming addicted to crack cocaine and being arrested several times.

In that World Series, Stewart gave up no runs over four appearances in 7⅔ innings.

Overall, Stewart went 59-48 with 45 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 10 seasons.

When his career ended in 1987, the arrests related to crack cocaine began.

At one point, Stewart allegedly pawned his 1983 championship ring and spent nearly six years in prison.