GoFundMe looks to offset metal detector costs for PA schools

LANCASTER, P.A. --- A couple of days following the Valentine's Day high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Cyndi German said "enough is enough."

"Hearing all this kind of stuff...It's crazy. Our kids aren't even in school yet and I'm concerned about their safety...Concerned about them going to school," said German.

The Lancaster mother of mother of two is trying to take action on an idea to, what she believes, could make school safer.

She is starting a GoFundMe effort, under "Enough is Enough PA" in an attempt to offset the costs of metal detectors for school districts in Pennsylvania.

"The thought is if we can at least save one child from having to go through this, it's great," said German.

She's been in contact with Garrett Metal Detectors, a provider out of Texas who has provided metal detectors for Pennsylvania schools in Pittsburgh, Hazelton and Wilkes-Barre.

Their retail price is $5,495 but the distributor is offering a "substantial" discount through Cyndi's GoFundMe.

How she plans to make it work is each donation must come with a county and funds will be distributed to the specific counties across the commonwealth.

"Once we have $5,000...lets say it's for here in Lancaster...then we'd go to the Lancaster School District, say here we go, this is what we have...Can they come out and install the metal detectors?" said German.

When asked about German's GoFundMe, a spokesperson with the School District of Lancaster issued the following statement: "We do not currently utilize metal detectors in our schools. This would be part of a larger discussion with district administrators and our Board of Directors. We respect the views of parents on different ways to keep our students safe and will continue to listen and constantly evaluate our procedures."

While German admits metal detectors may not be the end-all solution to security worries, she believes it's a place to start while the further debate wages on.

"It's scary. It's a scary world we live in that we're even having this conversation. To think about sending your kids an elementary school and have to walk through metal detectors...it's frightening. But if it means it's going to potentially save my child, I'm all for it," said German.

German said the GoFundMe donations would only serve a piece of the puzzle for school districts.

She says school districts would need to hire additional security to man the metal detectors.