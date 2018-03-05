× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central PA teams take aim at the PIAA playoffs

HARRISBURG — The PIAA boys and girls high school basketball playoff brackets were released Sunday, and Central Pennsylvania is well-represented.

There are 26 teams from the area competing in the boys’ playoffs, and 28 girls’ teams.

The state playoffs get underway with first-round action Friday. They conclude on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24.

Here are the brackets, including the first-round opponents and locations from teams in the FOX43 viewing area. (Note: Not all sites and times have been determined as of Monday afternoon.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A

Boys 6A PIAA Bracket

Harrisburg (17-9) vs. Abington (22-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Cheltenham HS

Chambersburg (19-5) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

Hempfield (23-4) vs. Coatesville (21-5), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Warwick HS

Manheim Township (19-8) vs. Lower Merion (21-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Bensalem HS

Dallastown (16-10) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (27-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Upper Dublin HS

Class 5A

Boys 5A PIAA bracket

Shippensburg (16-9) vs. Penncrest (24-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Interboro HS

Garden Spot (15-13) vs. Abington Heights (21-3), site and time TBA

William Penn (16-10) vs. Pennridge (21-9), site and time TBA

New Oxford (20-8) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (22-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson University

Greencastle-Antrim (22-5) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Freedom HS

Lower Dauphin (19-7) vs. Scranton (16-8), site and time TBA

Milton Hershey (23-3) vs. West Chester Rustin (17-10), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at CD East HS

Hershey (22-5) vs. Bishop Shanahan (20-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Downingtown West HS

Lampeter-Strasburg (25-4) vs. Bangor (22-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Easton Area HS

Class 4A

Boys 4A PIAA bracket

Kennard-Dale (19-8) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln HS

Middletown (17-7) vs. Montoursville (19-6), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Shikellamy HS

Lancaster Catholic (24-4) vs. Huntingdon (21-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Altoona HS

Class 3A

Boys 3A PIAA bracket

Steelton-Highspire (16-8) vs. Neumann-Goretti (18-6), Saturday, 5 p.m. at Archbishop Ryan HS

Trinity (19-5) vs. Tacony Charter (14-11), Saturday, 6 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Ligonier Valley (21-4), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Johnstown HS

Class 2A

Boys 2A PIAA bracket

Halifax (24-2) vs. Dock Mennonite (23-5), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

Class 1A

Boys 1A PIAA bracket

York Country Day (15-5) vs. Plumstead Christian (15-9), Friday, 6 p.m. at Northern York HS

Greenwood (16-9) vs. Lourdes Regional (22-4), Friday, 8 p.m. at Shamokin HS

Conestoga Christian (16-9) vs. Susquehanna (17-9), site and time TBA

Lancaster Country Day (18-7) vs. Blacklick Valley (21-5), Friday, 5 p.m. at Geigle Complex, Reading

GIRLS

Class 6A

Girls 6A PIAA bracket

Manheim Township (19-7) vs. Souderton (24-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Council Rock South HS

Central York (23-4) vs. Olney (13-9), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Northern York HS

Elizabethtown (19-8) vs. Garnet Valley (23-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Interboro HS

Central Dauphin (17-5) vs. Central Bucks East (17-10), Friday, 8 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

Cedar Cliff (19-7) vs. Central Bucks South (23-3), Friday, 6 p.m. at Council Rock South HS

Dallastown (19-9) vs. State College (14-10), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area HS

Class 5A

Girls 5A PIAA bracket

Harrisburg (23-4) vs. Springfield or Upper Merion, site and time TBA

Solanco (17-10) vs. Abington Heights (18-7), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Marywood University

Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) vs. Mastery North (17-9), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at South Philadelphia HS

Susquehannock (22-6) vs. Crestwood (17-6), Saturday, site and time TBA

Spring Grove (16-10) vs. West Chester Henderson (28-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Downingtown Area HS

Lower Dauphin (24-3) vs. WC Rustin or Mt. St. Joseph, site and time TBA

Palmyra (15-11) vs. Hollidaysburg (9-15), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Altoona HS

Class 4A

Girls 4A PIAA bracket

Lancaster Catholic (27-0) vs. Overbrook (11-12), Saturday, 3 p.m. at Warwick HS

Northern Lebanon (20-9) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (14-10), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara HS

Kennard-Dale (14-12) vs. Mifflinburg (20-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Shikellamy HS

Bishop McDevitt (16-8) vs. Prep Charter (13-6), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

Class 3A

Girls 3A PIAA bracket

Delone Catholic (21-5) vs. Imhotep Charter (20-7), Friday, 6 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln HS

Trinity (19-2) vs. Loyalsock Township (21-6), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

York Catholic (13-13) vs. Mastery South (19-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at West York HS

Class 2A

Girls 2A PIAA bracket

Steelton-Highspire (11-10) vs. West Catholic (12-12), Friday, site and time TBA

Camp Hill (20-4) vs. Penns Manor (21-5), Friday, 5 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

Class 1A

Girls 1A PIAA bracket

Lebanon Catholic (22-6) vs. Cowanseque Valley (15-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey HS

Greenwood (14-13) vs. Sankofa (19-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln HS

Lancaster Country Day (16-7) vs. Benton Area (16-9), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Williamsport HS

Harrisburg Christian (14-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Shikellamy HS

Christian School of York (17-8) vs. Jenkintown (23-1), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cheltenham HS

Linden Hall (18-5) vs. Southern Fulton (19-5), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Warwick HS