HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central PA teams take aim at the PIAA playoffs
HARRISBURG — The PIAA boys and girls high school basketball playoff brackets were released Sunday, and Central Pennsylvania is well-represented.
There are 26 teams from the area competing in the boys’ playoffs, and 28 girls’ teams.
The state playoffs get underway with first-round action Friday. They conclude on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24.
Here are the brackets, including the first-round opponents and locations from teams in the FOX43 viewing area. (Note: Not all sites and times have been determined as of Monday afternoon.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Harrisburg (17-9) vs. Abington (22-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Cheltenham HS
Chambersburg (19-5) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS
Hempfield (23-4) vs. Coatesville (21-5), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Warwick HS
Manheim Township (19-8) vs. Lower Merion (21-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Bensalem HS
Dallastown (16-10) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (27-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Upper Dublin HS
Class 5A
Shippensburg (16-9) vs. Penncrest (24-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Interboro HS
Garden Spot (15-13) vs. Abington Heights (21-3), site and time TBA
William Penn (16-10) vs. Pennridge (21-9), site and time TBA
New Oxford (20-8) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (22-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson University
Greencastle-Antrim (22-5) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Freedom HS
Lower Dauphin (19-7) vs. Scranton (16-8), site and time TBA
Milton Hershey (23-3) vs. West Chester Rustin (17-10), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at CD East HS
Hershey (22-5) vs. Bishop Shanahan (20-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Downingtown West HS
Lampeter-Strasburg (25-4) vs. Bangor (22-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Easton Area HS
Class 4A
Kennard-Dale (19-8) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln HS
Middletown (17-7) vs. Montoursville (19-6), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Shikellamy HS
Lancaster Catholic (24-4) vs. Huntingdon (21-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Altoona HS
Class 3A
Steelton-Highspire (16-8) vs. Neumann-Goretti (18-6), Saturday, 5 p.m. at Archbishop Ryan HS
Trinity (19-5) vs. Tacony Charter (14-11), Saturday, 6 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS
Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Ligonier Valley (21-4), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Johnstown HS
Class 2A
Halifax (24-2) vs. Dock Mennonite (23-5), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS
Class 1A
York Country Day (15-5) vs. Plumstead Christian (15-9), Friday, 6 p.m. at Northern York HS
Greenwood (16-9) vs. Lourdes Regional (22-4), Friday, 8 p.m. at Shamokin HS
Conestoga Christian (16-9) vs. Susquehanna (17-9), site and time TBA
Lancaster Country Day (18-7) vs. Blacklick Valley (21-5), Friday, 5 p.m. at Geigle Complex, Reading
GIRLS
Class 6A
Manheim Township (19-7) vs. Souderton (24-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Council Rock South HS
Central York (23-4) vs. Olney (13-9), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Northern York HS
Elizabethtown (19-8) vs. Garnet Valley (23-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Interboro HS
Central Dauphin (17-5) vs. Central Bucks East (17-10), Friday, 8 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS
Cedar Cliff (19-7) vs. Central Bucks South (23-3), Friday, 6 p.m. at Council Rock South HS
Dallastown (19-9) vs. State College (14-10), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area HS
Class 5A
Harrisburg (23-4) vs. Springfield or Upper Merion, site and time TBA
Solanco (17-10) vs. Abington Heights (18-7), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Marywood University
Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) vs. Mastery North (17-9), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at South Philadelphia HS
Susquehannock (22-6) vs. Crestwood (17-6), Saturday, site and time TBA
Spring Grove (16-10) vs. West Chester Henderson (28-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Downingtown Area HS
Lower Dauphin (24-3) vs. WC Rustin or Mt. St. Joseph, site and time TBA
Palmyra (15-11) vs. Hollidaysburg (9-15), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Altoona HS
Class 4A
Lancaster Catholic (27-0) vs. Overbrook (11-12), Saturday, 3 p.m. at Warwick HS
Northern Lebanon (20-9) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (14-10), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara HS
Kennard-Dale (14-12) vs. Mifflinburg (20-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Shikellamy HS
Bishop McDevitt (16-8) vs. Prep Charter (13-6), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS
Class 3A
Delone Catholic (21-5) vs. Imhotep Charter (20-7), Friday, 6 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln HS
Trinity (19-2) vs. Loyalsock Township (21-6), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS
York Catholic (13-13) vs. Mastery South (19-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at West York HS
Class 2A
Steelton-Highspire (11-10) vs. West Catholic (12-12), Friday, site and time TBA
Camp Hill (20-4) vs. Penns Manor (21-5), Friday, 5 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS
Class 1A
Lebanon Catholic (22-6) vs. Cowanseque Valley (15-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey HS
Greenwood (14-13) vs. Sankofa (19-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln HS
Lancaster Country Day (16-7) vs. Benton Area (16-9), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Williamsport HS
Harrisburg Christian (14-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Shikellamy HS
Christian School of York (17-8) vs. Jenkintown (23-1), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cheltenham HS
Linden Hall (18-5) vs. Southern Fulton (19-5), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Warwick HS