‘Home Alone’ star tweets the Philadelphia Eagles were snubbed at Oscars, had the best score of the year

PHILADELPHIA– While last night was when the Academy Awards were held, some Philadelphia Eagles’ fans were celebrating for another reason: the one month anniversary of the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

One actor thought the team got snubbed at the Oscars.

‘Home Alone’ star, Macaulay Culkin, tweeted that the Eagles actually had the best score of the year:

Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 – Philadelphia 41 #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

‘Shape of Water’ actually won the best score award, but Culkin’s tweet was hit, getting retweeted over 12,000 times.