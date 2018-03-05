‘I got the McSweats’: Man chronicles his attempt to eat 126 Chicken McNuggets in one sitting
AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland basketball fan came up agonizingly short in his attempt to eat more Chicken McNuggets than the points scored by the Denver Nuggets in Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers.
The Nuggets beat Cleveland 126-117.
Joe Quinn ate 115 Chicken McNuggets before tapping out.
Fortunately for all of us, he chronicled his entire journey on Twitter.
The story was picked up by FOX8 in Cleveland.
