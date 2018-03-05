× ‘I got the McSweats’: Man chronicles his attempt to eat 126 Chicken McNuggets in one sitting

AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland basketball fan came up agonizingly short in his attempt to eat more Chicken McNuggets than the points scored by the Denver Nuggets in Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers.

The Nuggets beat Cleveland 126-117.

Joe Quinn ate 115 Chicken McNuggets before tapping out.

Fortunately for all of us, he chronicled his entire journey on Twitter.

The story was picked up by FOX8 in Cleveland.

"I'd like to order seven 20 pc nuggets" Ummmm, ooookaaaay. Anything else? "Nah I'm I'm for now." *handed nuggets – "Bro I gave you an extra 10, Lue don't coach D" 🤣#MeVsNuggets — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 3, 2018

Over/Under on Nuggets score tonight is 112#MeVsNuggets — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 3, 2018

I'm hungry. *Things I won't say for the next 3 days. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

For the love of god, at least run a little off the play clock! — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

#MeVsNuggets Me – 71

Nuggets – 73 — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

Has an NBA team ever been shut out in a 4th quarter? Asking for a friend — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

#MeVsNuggets Me – 98

Nuggets -103 At least I'm beating the #Cavs — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

I'm going to have to mute the TV If I hear them say Nugget one more time I'm gonna puke. #MeVsNuggets — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

#MeVsNuggets Me – 106

Nuggets – 115 — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

Add #MeVsNuggets to my list of bad decisions. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

There's 3 boxes of nuggets left. I don't wanna touch them. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

I got the McSweats. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018