× Lancaster County man accused of inappropriately touching woman without her consent

DENVER, Lancaster County — A 47-year-old Denver man is facing charges after allegedly touching a woman without her consent at his home in December, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Rick Eugene Jones, of Main Street, is charged with two counts of indecent assault in connection with the incident, which occurred on Dec. 17.

According to police, Jones touched and rubbed the woman without her consent. He will be arraigned on the charges on March 22, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28, police say.

Jones allegedly texted the woman after the incident and said he was going to get counseling “to get the help that I need and want.”

He allegedly admitted to the conduct in an interview with police.