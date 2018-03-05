× Lebanon man accused of shooting another man in the buttocks

LEBANON — A Lebanon man is facing assault and firearms charges after a shooting Monday morning on N. 5th and Guilford streets in Lebanon.

Hector Poupart-Berrios, 23, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Discharging of Firearm Into an Occupied Structure and Simple Assault in connection to the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m., police say.

Police investigating a report of shots fired in the area found Poupart-Berrios and another man, 19-year-old Roquendi Capellan-Mendoza, had been involved in an altercation. Both had minor injuries as a result of the fight. Mendoza also had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his buttocks, police say.

Police determined that after the fight, Poupart-Berrios jumped on the hood of Capellan-Mendoza’s car as Capellan-Mendoza drove north on 5th Street, striking a street sign and breaking a fire hydrant. Poupart-Berrios fell to the sidewalk, police say. Capellan-Mendoza allegedly exited the car and began walking away on Guilford Street when Poupart-Berrios took out a handgun and fired at Capellan-Mendoza, striking him once in the buttocks, according to police.

The handgun was recovered from Poupart-Berrios, police say. Officers determined that a parked, unattended vehicle and a concrete wall below a porch were struck by gunfire in the incident.

Capellan-Mendoza was transported to an area medical facility and is recovering from the gunshot wound.

An arraignment is pending for Poupart-Berrios, police say.

Charges against Capellan-Mendoza are also pending.