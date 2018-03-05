× Le’Veon Bell expected to receive franchise tag from Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH– Pittsburgh Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell is expected to receive his second straight franchise tag from the team.

Bell, 26, has been attempting to get a long-term deal signed with the team for over a year now.

According to Ian Rapoport, after there was some early optimism Bell would reach an agreement with the Steelers, the team will use the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

If Bell were to sign the tag, his contract would be worth over $14 million.

In 2017, Bell put up career highs in total carries (321) and rushing touchdowns (9). He went over 1200 yards on the ground for the second consecutive season, and added 655 yards through the air with 2 receiving TD’s.