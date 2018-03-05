× Man shot by cops in York wanted to go to jail

YORK, PA. — A homeless man who intentionally set a fire and pulled a BB gun on police officers told police he did it because he wanted to go to jail. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2nd, on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Luis Amadiz-Rodriguez, 23, told investigators he was homeless, living in a trailer on Maryland Avenue, and set it on fire. When police arrived, they found Amadiz-Rodriguez a short distance away, on a porch to the rear of 831 Pennsylvania Ave. He threw a brick at the officers. Police say he had a knife in his hand. When told to drop it, he did and then pulled a gun from his rear pocket. Police fired, striking Amaciz-Rodriguez in the arm.

According to court documents, the incident was recorded on body cameras worn by the officers.

Amadiz-Rodriguez’ wish was granted. he is in York County Prison on $250,000 bail. He faces mumerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated and simple assault, arson and criminal trespass.