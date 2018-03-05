× Missing Dauphin County teenager found

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — UPDATE: Dallas Lamar Saunders has been located and is safe, police say.

Previously: State Police are searching for a 15-year-old Middletown High School student who has been missing since Saturday night.

Police say Dallas Lamar Saunders was reported missing by his grandmother, who said that sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday he took her light blue 2005 Dodge Caravan and has not been seen since. The Caravan bears PA registration JYT-5586.

Saunders’ grandmother has made several unsuccessful attempts to contact him, police say.

Saunders is described as a black male standing about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair worn in an Afro style. He reportedly has both ears pierced. Saunders is a 9th grader at Middletown High School.

Anyone with information about Saunders is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500.