× NFL hopeful with missing hand puts up big numbers in Combine workouts

INDIANAPOLIS– Surely, Shaquem Griffin has had his share of doubters.

After having his hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition, not many could have predicted that Griffin would play football, let alone college football.

However, Griffin did just that, serving as a key linebacker for an undefeated UCF team in 2017.

Now, Griffin is looking to become the first with one hand to be drafted into the NFL in the modern era, according to ESPN.

After his NFL Combine workout, that goal may become a reality.

While using a prosthetic hand, Griffin put up 20 reps of 225 lbs. while bench pressing, a total that beat 10 offensive lineman.

Video of Griffin's bench press: pic.twitter.com/mXsj8rLkrx — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 3, 2018

If that wasn’t enough, Griffin showed off his speed as well, running a 4.38 40-yard dash.

That time put him above some running backs, and was the fastest time by a linebacker since 2003.

USA Today spoke to Griffin about people doubting him, and he had this to say:

Shaquem Griffin welcomes all challengers. pic.twitter.com/GUl4symWoQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2018

Now, some are projecting Griffin to be a mid-round pick in April’s NFL Draft.