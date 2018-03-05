× Police investigate theft of mail from Ephrata area curbside US Postal Service mailboxes

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating the theft of mail from Ephrata area curbside US Postal Service mailboxes.

Ephrata Police believe that the suspects used a low-tech device to remove mail from the boxes.

The following mailbox locations were compromised: Park Avenue and West Locust Street, North State Street and Duke Street, North State Street and Chestnut Street, East Pine Street and Washington Avenue, and South State Street and Orange Street.

To be safe, police advise that all residents who placed checks or sensitive mail in any curbside US Postal Service mailbox between Saturday, March 3 at 3 p.m. and Monday, March 5 at 9 a.m. should contact their bank and place a fraud alert on their account.

Police add that residents should track their checks or sensitive mail to ensure that it reaches its destination or contact the payee to notify them of the situation.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the curbside US Postal Service mailboxes should contact police.