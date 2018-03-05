AIRVILLE, Pa-- This morning many people in the York County area are still waiting for power in their home after heavy winds came thought the area. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett was in Airville, York County to check out the damage that falling trees did to a home in the area.
Power Outages in York County
-
Hundreds still without power in York County
-
York County Quick Response Team Assists in Gun Seizure
-
Thousands without power in Franklin, Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster Counties
-
Wind advisory in effect for much of the area on Christmas day
-
Power outages affecting thousands in York, cause York High School to close today
-
-
Over 2,500 people without power in Dauphin County
-
22 people displaced in house fire in York County
-
Police seek vehicle in hit-and-crash on Route 15 South
-
U.S. Marshals arrest North Carolina fugitive in York
-
York City Police Officer shot in Harrisburg is listed in stable condition
-
-
Rain early Sunday, cold air returns
-
2 West York students face charges after threat via Snapchat message
-
Transource announces proposed pathways for York, Franklin County power lines