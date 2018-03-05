Prison inmate now charged with homicide in infant son’s death

LANCASTER COUNTY — A prison inmate who was convicted and sentenced for abusing his infant son in 2009 is now charged with homicide regarding the child’s recent death.

Antonio Flores-Feliciano, 35, is serving a 6½-to-25-year sentence for a series of abuse that, at the time, disabled his young son.

Flores-Feliciano, formerly of Lancaster, was convicted in 2012 of aggravated assault and related counts and sentenced the next year.

The child, Addiel Flores, died at Reading Hospital on October 25, 2017. He was 8 years old. A Berks County forensic pathologist who performed the boy’s autopsy determined he died of head and brain trauma due to Shaken Baby Syndrome and Shaken Impact Syndrome.

The manner of death was ruled homicide.

On Monday, Lancaster city police Detective Aaron Harnish charged Flores-Feliciano with homicide. Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman approved the filing of the charge.

Flores-Feliciano, an inmate at a state prison in Indiana County, will be arraigned on the new charge at a later date.

The new charge does not vacate the prior conviction.

Flores-Feliciano is presumed innocent.

Following the abuse in November of 2009, Addiel was confined to a crib and couldn’t breathe or eat on his own.

Flores-Felicano was the sole caregiver when the injuries were inflicted at a South Christian Street home. Doctors testified at trial that the baby was injured in a series of “violent shakings.”

