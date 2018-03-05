× Shippensburg University Men’s Basketball team selected to NCAA DII Tournament

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Shippensburg University Men’s Basketball team has been selected to the NCAA Division II tournament for the second straight season.

The Red Raiders went 23-7 this season, and were selected as the #5 seed in the tournament.

This will be the team’s fourth tournament appearance, and second straight under head coach Chris Fite.

The team is led by PSAC East Athlete of the Year, Dustin Sleva, who averaged 21.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

The Red Raiders are 1-4 all-time in the tournament, and will face off against West Liberty in the opening round.