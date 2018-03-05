Sunglass Hut thefts

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, PA. — The Sunglass Hut located in the Hershey Tanger Outlets fell victim to thefts that cost the store over $900 in merchandise. It happened on March 1st. Police say three suspects entered the store and stole three pairs of sunglasses.



The suspects are described as being in their late twenty to forty years old. Several of them were wearing identifiable clothing. One suspect had a beard and mustache wearing an New York Yankees baseball hat. The second suspect wore a red zip up hooded sweatshirt and is described as weighing over 250 pounds. The third suspect wore an Eagles sweatshirt and is also described as weighing over 250 pounds.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202. Dauphin County Crime Stoppers may officer an upto $2,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest.